Fireworks dangers

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — With word of a fireworks recall just days before we celebrate our nation’s birthday, flashes of concern are popping up regarding fireworks and fireworks safety.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says “TNT Red, White and Blue Smoke” fireworks can explode unexpectedly. They’re not sold here in Connecticut, but they are sold in Vermont and other states. This also brings up the issue of what is legal and what is not legal here in Connecticut.

“The only legal fireworks in Connecticut would be sparklers and fountains that contain no more than 100 grams of any pyro-technic mixture, which would be clearly labelled on the product box,” said Waterbury Fire Marshal, Terry Ballou. “Anything that’s imported from out of state generally could be considered as illegal. Anything that’s aerial or emits flames or shoots particles in the air is going to be an illegal firework.”

Waterbury’s Fire Chief says the law isn’t designed to ruin anyone’s good time — it’s designed to keep people safe.

“We do see instances of personal injury with people getting burned when they do enter into the realm of illegal fireworks,” said Chief David Martin.

Besides injuries, they remember one year during celebrations for the 4th, a house in The Brass City caught fire because of backyard fireworks.

“We did have a structure fire with significant damage to a single-family home out in the East End directly attributed to bottle rockets.”

You could pay the price if your illegal fireworks cause a fire.

“If someone though the course of illegal fireworks caused a fire, it could be deemed an arson,” said Ballou. “They can be charged with arson and prosecuted accordingly.”

On average, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection says in the month around the July 4th holiday — 200 people a day go to the emergency room with fireworks-related injuries.

The best way to stay safe, they say, is to leave the fireworks to the pros and go check out your city’s fireworks display. Waterbury’s is Sunday night , July 2nd, at HolyLand.