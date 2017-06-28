Fireworks recalled due to burn, injury hazards

(WTNH)– TNT Red, White and Blue Smoke fireworks have been recalled due to burn and injury hazards.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall citing that the fireworks can explode unexpectedly after being lit, posing burn and injury hazards to consumers.

These recalled fireworks are described as “pyrotechnic devices that make smoke when lit.” The fireworks are sold in a bag containing three canisters: one red, one blue and one white. The colored smoke firework is a cardboard cylinder tube that measures about 1 inch in diameter and 5 inches long. The TNT logo, “Red, White & Blue Smoke” and UPC number 027736036561 appear on the packaging, according to the CPSC.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the fireworks and contact America Promotional Events for a full refund.

These fireworks are sold at Albertsons, Kroger, Meijer, Target, Wal-Mart and other retailers in Illinois, Ohio, Vermont and Wisconsin from May 2017 through June 2017 for about $5.

There are three incident reports which resulted in three people suffering from burn injuries but no property damage has been reported.

For more information on the recall, click here.