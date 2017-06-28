Fireworks recalled due to burn, injury hazards

By Published: Updated:
TNT Red, White, & Blue Smoke fireworks (United States CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION)

(WTNH)– TNT Red, White and Blue Smoke fireworks have been recalled due to burn and injury hazards.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall citing that the fireworks can explode unexpectedly after being lit, posing burn and injury hazards to consumers.

These recalled fireworks are described as “pyrotechnic devices that make smoke when lit.” The fireworks are sold in a bag containing three canisters: one red, one blue and one white. The colored smoke firework is a cardboard cylinder tube that measures about 1 inch in diameter and 5 inches long. The TNT logo, “Red, White & Blue Smoke” and UPC number 027736036561 appear on the packaging, according to the CPSC.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the fireworks and contact America Promotional Events for a full refund.

These fireworks are sold at Albertsons, Kroger, Meijer, Target, Wal-Mart and other retailers in Illinois, Ohio, Vermont and Wisconsin from May 2017 through June 2017 for about $5.

There are three incident reports which resulted in three people suffering from burn injuries but no property damage has been reported.

For more information on the recall, click here. 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s