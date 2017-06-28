Flames still burning in Massachusetts apartment building

WTNH.com Staff Published:

(WTNH) — The flames are still burning in a six story apartment building in Dorchester, Massachusetts, just outside of Boston on Wednesday night.

Check out the heavy smoke coming from the top floor and roof of the building.

A construction worker was sent to the hospital for chest pain.

There is no word yet on what sparked the fire. Officials say workers were testing out equipment before the fire started.

The building, which was a mix of condos and apartments, was in the final stages of construction.

It was set to open in July.

