Gil on the Go: Save-A-Suit

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In this week’s Gil on the Go, Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons is on site explaining how the organization, Save-A-Suit, helps veterans transition back into civilian life.

Save-A-Suit is an organization that gives veterans professional attire that has been donated by people in the community.

The weather for the event on Tuesday will stay beautiful into the evening hours, with clear skies and temperatures in the mid 70s.

Save-A-Suit’s next big event, “Vets Rock,” will take place in November. You can stop by the pop-up shop being held at the Connecticut Post Mall to learn more and to donate. Veterans can bring their DD Form 214 and register for the program.

If you have a dress shirt, tie or suit that you would like to donate, you can drop it off at Save-A-Suit’s pop-up store throughout June.