Gil on the Go: Save-A-Suit

By Published:

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In this week’s Gil on the Go, Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons is on site explaining how the organization, Save-A-Suit, helps veterans transition back into civilian life.

Save-A-Suit is an organization that gives veterans professional attire that has been donated by people in the community.

The weather for the event on Tuesday will stay beautiful into the evening hours, with clear skies and temperatures in the mid 70s.

Related Content: Pop-up Store in Milford Helps Veterans Transition Back into Workforce

Save-A-Suit’s next big event, “Vets Rock,” will take place in November. You can stop by the pop-up shop being held at the Connecticut Post Mall to learn more and to donate. Veterans can bring their DD Form 214 and register for the program.

If you have a dress shirt, tie or suit that you would like to donate, you can drop it off at Save-A-Suit’s pop-up store throughout June.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s