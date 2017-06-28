GOP health care bill could cost state $2.9 billion a year

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The state of Connecticut is out with new numbers about what the Republican health care plan would cost.

Hundreds of thousands of people could lose their health insurance and the state could also be out billions of dollars. There are big numbers when it comes to who would lose their insurance and even bigger numbers when it comes to how much more the state of Connecticut would have to pay, if the Senate Republican health care plan becomes law.

These numbers are coming from the state’s Office of Policy and Management. The OPM says that the GOP bill would shift a lot of health care costs to the individual states. It says it would cost the state of Connecticut an additional $2.9 billion…a year…once this plan is fully rolled out in 2026.

And remember, the state is already struggling with a projected $5 billion deficit through 2019. There are also 80,000 to around 230,000 people who would lost their Medicaid benefits.

Connecticut’s senior senator held field hearings in Connecticut to talk to people who could lose their health care, and he brought back to Washington the story of a young boy named Connor who would lose the thousands of dollars a year he needs to treat his illness.

“And seeing Connor on the floor of the Senate, a 6 year-old whose muscular dystrophy treatments would be non-existent without Medicaid, is a powerful voice and face to my Republican colleagues,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, (D) Connecticut.

Those Republican colleagues have now postponed the vote on health care. They just don’t have the votes to pass their own bill at this point, but Senator Blumenthal says never underestimate the majority leader Mitch McConnell and his ability to cajole some of those senators into changing their minds.

One more number to throw at you. Remember how Obamacare set up health care exchanges in some states, including Connecticut to help people get insurance.

The GOP plan would cut the subsidies that helped many people afford that insurance. The OPM estimate some 6,500 people in Connecticut would lose their insurance that way under the republican plan.