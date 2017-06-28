Governor signs law to test driverless cars

HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) — A pilot program to test driverless cars has gotten the green light in Connecticut.

Governor Malloy signed the law into legislation on Tuesday. It allows manufacturers and fleet service providers to test the autonomous cars in the state.

Malloy said this legislation will keep Connecticut at the forefront of innovation.

Signing this legislation into law will help put Connecticut at the forefront of a pioneering, burgeoning industry that by all accounts is pushing the future of innovation in this important sector of our economy. We are showing this industry and those around the country that we promote the development of these kind of forward-thinking, technology-driven products in Connecticut. I refuse to let our state be outpaced as this technology grows.”

The legislation establishes strict rules and restrictions for testing. It also requires participating companies to enter agreements with autonomous vehicle testers. The cars will be tested on controlled testing areas.

“I’ve spoken with business leaders, engineers, and organizations who want to be partners with Connecticut in the advancement of this new endeavor, while of course insuring public safety and public convenience aspects are met. This is a tremendous opportunity for Connecticut citizens and I applaud Governor Malloy for his quick realization on the possibilities ahead, and his support in making this legislation a reality,” State Senator Carlo Leone (D-Stamford), co-chairman of the Transportation Committee said.