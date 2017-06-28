Train fatally strikes person near Union Station in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are responding to a fatal pedestrian versus train accident in the Capitol City on Wednesday afternoon.

Amtrak Police say at around 3:35 p.m., train 55, which was traveling from Vermont to Washington, D.C. struck a person on the tracks just before Union Station in Hartford.

According to Deputy Chief Brian Foley of Hartford Police Department, the exact location is undetermined, but he believes it happened in the Windsor Street area.

Police have not released the identity of the person who was hit.

The train was holding 126 passengers, but none of the people on board were injured, the police say.

The train will continue on once authorities are done with their investigation. The train is holding at a spot and they are not allowed to let anyone off, but officials say it is equipped with air conditioner.

