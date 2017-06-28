Inexpensive toys to entertain your kids this summer

Related Coverage App gives you money back for shopping certain products

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Your kids are likely home for the summer now and maybe you’re wondering how you’re going to entertain them over the next couple of months. Before you run out and buy something new, we’re stretching your dollar with what experts say are the best toys of the season.

There’s nothing like wasting your money on toys you watch your kids use once and then get bored of. Well here are a few ideas experts say will go a long way this summer! We talked to Reyne Rice, a Toys and Tech Trends Experts about where our money will be well spent. She said toys to keep them active are key.

For $15 bucks, the Zuru bunch o’ balloons is a fun step up to regular water balloons and gets the kids outside together, it’s $19 to become a star athlete in the pool. Or maybe a float to get your smallest child ready to swim.

“It’s the perfect way to introduce babies to the water and it will keep them comfortable and happy,” Rice said.

Or a new spin on old favorites? For a rainy day, Teletubbies released a new series and toys to celebrate their 20th anniversary. Or maybe dad will want to play along with the new Ghostbusters firehouse.

“It’s got sounds and lights and there’s playmobile characters and the fun attention to detail like the slime splatters and the authentic sound effects,” Rice said.

Rice says kids will entertain themselves indoors or outside when they can imagine and create with their friends.

“Kids can build by themselves anything they can imagine, climb all over it, then take it down and build something new,” she added.

She says choosing toys that keep kids moving and socializing will be money well spent this summer.