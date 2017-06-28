Jake the Diamond Dog keeps minor league umpires hydrated

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WTNH) — One very good boy is making sure those at a minor league baseball game stay hydrated.

Usually, we need to give our dogs water, but for this pooch, it’s the other way around.

Jake the Diamond Dog has a very special role with the Fort Wayne TinCaps. His job the other day was to deliver water to umpires during the team’s minor league baseball game.

Apparently, Jake makes appearances at all sorts of games and has been doing this job for years.

There is no word on how many treats he earns for his services.