Jake the Diamond Dog keeps minor league umpires hydrated

By Published: Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WTNH) — One very good boy is making sure those at a minor league baseball game stay hydrated.

Usually, we need to give our dogs water, but for this pooch, it’s the other way around.

Jake the Diamond Dog has a very special role with the Fort Wayne TinCaps. His job the other day was to deliver water to umpires during the team’s minor league baseball game.

Apparently, Jake makes appearances at all sorts of games and has been doing this job for years.

There is no word on how many treats he earns for his services.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s