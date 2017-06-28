Long-time editor of The Yale Review and former Pullitzer Prize finalist J.D. McClatchy to retire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – J.D. McClatchy, editor of The Yale Review since 1991, is stepping down at the end of June.

McClatchy, who took over the journal after Yale had considered closing it following a run of 170 years, expanded its literary content, revamped its finances, and was instrumental in raising a permanent endowment that continues to support its work today.

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to have served as editor of the oldest and most distinguished literary journal in this country,” said McClatchy. “In an age of sidebars and short takes, The Yale Review has provided long, thoughtful

pieces on crucial issues of the day, as well as a vibrant array of prize-winning literary work. I am glad to know it is now in good hands, and that its future is assured.”

McClatchy, a renowned poet and critic, has published eight books of poetry, including “Hazmat,” which was a 2003 finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, three books of criticism, and 18 edited volumes. He has also written 16 opera libretti – for William Schumann’s “A Question of Taste,” Francis Thorne’s “Maria and the Magician,” among many others. His most recent libretto was an adaptation of Stephen King’s “Dolores Claiborne,” which was commissioned and produced by the San Francisco Opera in 2013.

McClatchy has received fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts. In 1991, he received an Arts and Letters Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. In 1999, he was elected to the academy’s board and served as its president from 2009 to 2011.

“For more than a quarter century J.D. McClatchy has been editing The Yale Review, bringing substantive articles and work of literary distinction to the wider public from a university where fine writing and the literary arts always have mattered,” noted Peter Salovey, president of Yale. “Yale is deeply grateful to him for the high distinction of the journal over so many years and looks forward to ensuring its continuity in a new age.”