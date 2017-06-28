Man dragged from car and beaten in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are searching for the people responsible for dragging a West Haven man out of his car, and beating him in an apparent road rage incident.

Officers say the incident happened Tuesday night during the evening rush hour commute. Police are calling it an isolated road rage incident. So far, the suspects have not been caught, but officers are grateful for cooperation from witnesses.

Around 6:00 p.m., a reporter with the New Haven Independent was waiting at the intersection of Ella T. Grasso Boulevard and Elm Street. An SUV being driven by an off-duty CT-Transit bus driver approaches from the south. The light is green.

According to the reporter, three men and a woman crossed the street in front of the SUV. The man behind the wheel had to slam on his brakes to avoid hitting the woman.

The reporter was in her car on Elm Street. She said the driver put his car in park after almost hitting the woman, and that’s when things got heated.

According to a police report, the victim stated, “a male walked up to his vehicle, and started punching him in his face through his open driver side window.”

Eyewitnesses confirmed that account, saying that as the victim tried to recover from the punches, two more men joined in the attack. They dragged the man out of the car and continued beating him.

Witnesses told police the attackers ran away from the scene, heading east on Elm Street. The report goes on to say that emergency responders found the victim with quote, “a swollen left eye and was bleeding form his mouth and nose.”

The suspects also caused damage to the victim’s car. Several witnesses took video on their phones.

Police say the attackers appear to be two black males and one Hispanic man. They are wanted on charges of assault, breach of peace and criminal mischief.

If you recognize any of the people involved in this incident, you’re asked to call New Haven Police at 203-946-6316.