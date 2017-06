(WTNH) — A man crossing the street in England was hit by an out of control bus on Saturday.

The incident was captured on a surveillance camera from a pub and shows an out of control bus throwing the man to the pavement.

The man appears to be fine however, as he gets up and walks into the pub like nothing happened!

Amazingly, the man only suffered some cuts and bruises, and walked away with an interesting story to tell his mates.