Meriden man makes final 6 on “The Bachelorette”

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden Boys & Girls Club basketball coach has made it to the final six on this season of “The Bachelorette.” Matt Munson and five others were selected after the bachelors were whisked away to Norway to face off in a viking themed competition.

In this week’s two-part show, the remaining contestants were whittled down to 12 and then to six. The bachelors went to Oslo, Norway, where they rowed a longship, dressed as vikings and competed in multiple mock battles.

Munson, 32, is a representative for construction sales and coaches basketball at a Boys & Girls Club.

According to the show’s website, Munson’s greatest achievement is the “10 years I have spent as a basketball coach, volunteering and working with inner city kids.”

The show put 31 bachelors against one another to try and win the heart of Rachel Lindsay. According to the show, Lindsay is the first African-American bachelorette.

Munson showed his personality in the first episode when he greeted Lindsay in a penguin costume. Munson was able to impress Lindsay with his basketball skills in this week’s episode when the contestants were split into two teams for a basketball game.

In a photo on Instagram with other Bachelorette contestants, Munson wrote, “win or lose, it was all smiles.”