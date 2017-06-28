To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal.

Job Title

Meteorologist, PT/Temp

Education

Bachelor’s Degree

Career Level

Experienced (Non-Manager)

Location

Nexstar – WTNH – New Haven, CT 06510 US (Primary)

Category

News

Job Type

Part-time

Job Description

WTNH News 8 is seeking a part-time meteorologist with outstanding weather forecasting and storm tracking skills combined with the ability to forecast in high pressure situations.

Necessary Skills: Weather knowledge, computer literacy. Familiarity with social media platforms. Ability to work well under pressure and deadline. Availability for other occasional shifts a plus.

Requirements: We are looking for someone who loves weather, and can communicate the weather story to our viewers in an engaging way. Our station is all about the voice of the people, having people’s backs. With that in mind it will be important to be able to incorporate pictures and video from our viewers and it is crucial we give them the most important information they need. Weather isn’t much about what happened as it about what’s happening now and what’s on the horizon; that means a weather segment that changes as the day does.

EOE M/V/D/F

To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal.