Metro North running extra trains for holiday weekend

Metro-North railroad car. (WTNH)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As part of expanded service for the 4th of July holiday weekend, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced extra train services. Both Metro North and the Long Island Railroad will provide additional early-afternoon service from Manhattan on Friday, June 30, for customers planning an early getaway for the start of the Independence Day holiday. On Monday, July 3, Metro North will operate on a regular weekday schedule. On Tuesday July 4, Metro North will operate a Sunday schedule to get people to and from the annual Macy’s fireworks show.

On the New Haven Line there will be nine extra “getaway” trains departing from Grand Central at:

  • 12:58 PM, stopping at Harlem-125th Street, Westport, and all stations between Fairfield and New Haven.
  • 2:01 PM, stopping at Harlem-125th Street, Westport, and all stations between Fairfield and New Haven.
  • 2:28 PM, stopping at Harlem-125th Street, Westport, and all stations between Fairfield and New Haven.
  • 2:31 PM, stopping at Harlem-125th Street, New Rochelle, Larchmont, Mamaroneck and Harrison.
  • 2:56 PM, stopping at Harlem-125th Street, Stamford then all stations between Noroton Heights and South Norwalk.
  • 2:59 PM, stopping at Harlem-125th Street, New Rochelle, Larchmont, Mamaroneck and Harrison.
  • 3:26 PM, stopping at Harlem-125th Street, then all stations between New Rochelle and Harrison.
  • 3:29 PM, stopping at Harlem-125th Street, Westport and all stations between Fairfield and New Haven.
  • 4:00 PM, stopping at Harlem-125th Street, Stamford and all stations between Bridgeport and New Haven.

The following trains from Grand Central will not operate or are combined:

  • The 5:18 PM to Harrison and the 5:21 PM to New Rochelle are combined, departing Grand Central at 5:21 PM, stopping at Harlem-125th Street and all stations between Mount Vernon East and Harrison.
  • The 5:41 PM to New Haven will not operate.
  • The 5:57 PM to Harrison and 6:02 PM to New Rochelle are combined, departing Grand Central at 6:02 PM, making all stops between Mount Vernon East and Harrison.
  • The 6:07 PM to New Haven and the 6:13 PM to Bridgeport are combined, departing Grand Central at 6:13 PM, stopping at Harlem-125th Street and all stations between South Norwalk and New Haven.
  • The 6:49 PM to New Haven will not operate.
  • The 7:09 PM to Harrison will not operate.

For more information on the holiday schedule visit the MTA website.

