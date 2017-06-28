MTA crews restore NYC subway service for commute after derailment

This photo provided by Jackie Faherty from her Twitter page shows subway passengers on an A train with the lights out after it halted just shy of the 125th street stop in New York's Harlem neighborhood, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in New York. The New York Police Department says a minor derailment in Harlem caused a power outage that led to evacuations along the subway line. (Jackie Faherty via AP)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– MTA crews in New York City worked through the night to restore normal subway service for Wednesday morning’s busy commute after a train derailed in Harlem injuring more than two dozen people.

The derailment appears to be human error and it impacted subway service on four different lines. The A, B, C, and D trains.

Shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday morning a train derailed right near the 125th street station in Harlem. Two cars came off the tracks crashing into the wall, causing quite a bit of damage.

Transit officials say a preliminary investigation shows that the derailment was caused by an improperly secured piece of replacement rail that was on the tracks.

Frightening to say the least for the hundreds of people on-board. More than 30 of them injured. People on the train had to break windows to get air because of all the smoke.

This comes as the nation’s busiest transit system is under fire for long delays and cancellations. Not to mention other derailments and issues that are frustrating riders.

“I’m not surprised. I just feel like they aren’t proactive about solving the problems. They wait until something bad happens and then they take it more seriously,” said a rider. “It’s a worry in the back of my mind, just like anything could happen to me anyway. It could happen to me anywhere I don’t let it get to me,”

If you’re heading down into the city Wednesday, be advised there could be some lingering delays or issues.

