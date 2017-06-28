New Haven Police to conduct two DUI checkpoints over the weekend

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In preparation for the Fourth of July, the New Haven Police Department has announced two DUI checkpoints being conducted this weekend.

The first checkpoint will be held at the intersection of College Street and George Street. The checkpoint will begin on July 1st at 7 p.m. and will end on July 2nd at 3 a.m.

The second checkpoint is being conducted at the intersection of State Street and Wall Street. It will start on July 2nd at 7 p.m. and will conclude on July 3rd at 3 a.m.

As always, police are reminding operators to never drink and drive.