New Paradigm Theatre to put on Peter Pan

(WTNH)-After New Paradigm Theatre’s sold-out, multi-ethnic production of “Oliver-Reinvented”, at Fairfield Theatre’s Warehouse space last summer, NPT will continue their “collective impact” productions, bridging the gap between the arts and the local community, with the beloved musical “Peter Pan” Aug 26th and 27th. And creating youth leaders through the arts. This year’s “Peter Pan-Reimagined” ties in the idea of “stimulating a child’s imagination so they can create a better world” and NPT’s Non Profit Partner is KEYS (Kids Empowered by Your Support). KEYS’ mission is to bring one-to-one instrument lessons and group music instruction to underserved inner-city children. During the rehearsals and classes youth from Lower Fairfield as well as youth from KEYS will participate side-by-side with Broadway, film and TV pros to create this production of Peter Pan, fulfilling NPT’s mission of fostering creative problem solvers, leaders, and global citizens through theatre arts education and productions.

NPT is a 501c3 nonprofit that has as it’s mission: fostering creative problem solvers, leaders, and global citizens through theatre arts education and productions. They are focused on teaching youth to be the leaders of tomorrow through what they learn in the arts and by applying it to social justice issues.