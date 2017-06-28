Norwich man arrested in connection to shooting in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Norwich is facing multiple charges after a shooting on June 22.

According to New London Police, officers responded to reports of multiple shots being fired in the area of the intersection of Truman Street and Coit Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

With the help of the community, officers obtained an arrest warrant for 30-year-old Javier Muniz of Norwich. Muniz is currently on federal probation for previous weapons violations, according to police. Muniz was arrested on Wednesday around noon on assault, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm unlawful discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment charges.

Muniz is currently being held on a $150,000 bond.

Officers believe more arrests will be made in connection to this incident. If you know anything that may be able to help officers, you’re urged to call them at (860) 447-9107.