One car crash closes exit on Route 9 Northbound in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — An exit has been closed on Route 9 Northbound in Middletown following a one car crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Exit 12 has been closed on the northbound side of the route after police say a driver crashed their vehicle and was ejected from the car. The driver is reported to have suffered serious injuries.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

There is no word on when the exit will reopen but police are advising travelers to seek alternate routes.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.