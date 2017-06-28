Operation Fuel alerting households of energy assistance application start date

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Operation Fuel, the energy assistance program run through local government and community-based organizations, will start taking applications from households that are in financial crisis starting on July 5.

Those that are in danger of having their utility services shut off should call 211.

Operation Fuel is Connecticut’s only statewide nonprofit energy assistance program. The organization says energy affordability is a year-round problem for more than 322,000 Connecticut households. For the fiscal year, which ends June 30, Operation Fuel has provided over $3.3 million in energy assistance to more than 7,830 households. This includes $2.1 million in energy assistance for the 2017 winter program and $1.2 million in energy assistance last summer.

“Losing electricity during the hot summer months can create serious issues, especially for young children, the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions. Lack of electricity means the inability to refrigerate food and medicine, cook meals and have lights and hot water, ” explained Operation Fuel’s Executive Director Karen Adamson.

For information on Operation Fuel or to make a donation, go to www.operationfuel.org. Donations also can be sent to:

Operation Fuel

75 Charter Oak Avenue

Suite 2-240

Hartford, CT. 06106.