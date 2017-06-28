Penn State forms Greek advisory group after pledge death

(AP) — Penn State has developed an advisory group that includes students, faculty and university trustees to address issues within its Greek system following the February death of a pledge.

The Centre Daily Times reports ( http://bit.ly/2sfYhOb ) university President Eric Barron announced Monday the 17-member advisory group will provide input to the school’s Greek-life Response Team, which includes university administrators.

Three members of the university’s board of trustees are included in the advisory group, as well as representatives of the student Greek-life governing bodies, the University Park Undergraduate Association and a community representative.

The group is the school’s latest step in taking control of the previously self-governing fraternities and sororities following the death of 19-year-old Timothy Piazza.

Eighteen members of the now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity face charges in connection with Piazza’s death.