Police identify man killed in I-84 motorcycle accident in Cheshire

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — State police have released the identity of the victim killed in a messy multi vehicle crash on I-84 in Cheshire on Tuesday.

Based on preliminary investigation, troopers determined that a vehicle was stopped in heavy traffic in the right lane due to a collision up ahead. A motorcycle that was traveling behind that vehicle attempted to stop for traffic by swerving and subsequently struck the stopped vehicle.

The motorcyclist was ejected from his vehicle and transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He was identified as 62-year-old Charles Harold Tuscano, of Middletown.

The operator of the stopped vehicle was uninjured and the car only had minor damage.

Police will continue to investigate this incident.

