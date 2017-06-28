Police identify man killed in I-84 motorcycle accident in Cheshire

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — State police have released the identity of the victim killed in a messy multi vehicle crash on I-84 in Cheshire on Tuesday.

Based on preliminary investigation, troopers determined that a vehicle was stopped in heavy traffic in the right lane due to a collision up ahead. A motorcycle that was traveling behind that vehicle attempted to stop for traffic by swerving and subsequently struck the stopped vehicle.

Related: One person dead after multiple multi-vehicle accidents on I-84 east in Cheshire

The motorcyclist was ejected from his vehicle and transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He was identified as 62-year-old Charles Harold Tuscano, of Middletown.

The operator of the stopped vehicle was uninjured and the car only had minor damage.

Police will continue to investigate this incident.