Police tips to keep pets safe during Fourth of July holiday

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — As the Fourth of July celebration approaches, it’s important to remember to be safe during the holiday season. However, the Norwalk Department of Police Service Animal Control Division has provided tips to help people keep their pets safe during the holiday.

The tips are:

Keep all pets away from fireworks displays.

Secure your pets inside during fireworks displays. Put the radio or television on to

Do not play fetch with fireworks. They can severely injure or kill your pet when they explode.

Loud noise phobias can cause your pet to bite someone out of fear. Your pet may also run away.

Signs of noise phobias in dogs are ears in a downward position, trembling, tail tucked between legs, heavy panting or heavy drooling.

between legs, heavy panting or heavy drooling.