Postal Worker aides Norwich Police in burglary suspect apprehension

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A U.S. Postal Worker observed a suspicious man walking outside a residence carrying a television on Washington Street.

The postal worker then contacted Officer Matthew Goddu who was on a traffic post in the immediate area. Multiple Norwich Police units were then sent to the area.

Police later arrested Dwayne Sutton, 32, of Norwich. Police searched the home where they observed an area where a TV was missing and then arrested Sutton who was walking away from the scene.

Sutton also had jewelry on him which was reportedly stolen from the interior of the house. Sutton is now being charged with Burglary in the 3rd Degree and Larceny in the 5th Degree.

Sutton was issued a court date of July 6th at Norwich Superior Court.