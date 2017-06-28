Prosecutor: No crime committed by officer in man’s death

By Published:

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A prosecutor says a Connecticut police officer was justified when he shocked a man with a stun gun for 20 seconds shortly before the man died of a heart problem and blunt injury to his head.

Hartford State’s Attorney Gail Hardy announced her findings Wednesday in the case of Jose Maldonado, who died in April 2014 less than an hour after being beaten and shocked by officers at the East Hartford police department.

Related Content: ‘Combative’ suspect dies after police use stun gun

Hardy says the 22-year-old Maldonado was fighting officers. She says the actions of the officer who fired the stun gun, Jason Kaplan, were reasonable and appropriate.

Related Content: Man dies after being tasered by East Hartford police

Maldonado’s family disagrees and has a pending wrongful death lawsuit against police.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut called Hardy’s decision a miscarriage of justice.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s