Protesters arrested opposing the GOP health care bill at Capitol Hill

(NEXSTAR) — There have been some tense moments on Capitol Hill as protesters were arrested opposing the GOP health care bill.

They’re upset about costs to Medicaid, which could end up costing our state a lot.

Protesters, including a doctor from Baltimore and a woman in a wheelchair were arrested Wednesday at the Russell Senate Office Building, while protesting against the Republican Senate Healthcare Bill.

Inside, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal rallied against the Medicaid cuts that would affect Connecticut, if the bill passes.

“The impact of these grotesquely cruel and costly cuts to Medicaid will be a billion dollars in expenses for Connecticut taxpayers,” he said.

Many states like Connecticut expanded Medicaid under Obamacare. The Republican plan reduces the federal dollars that allowed states that option.

New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan explained how Obamacare benefited one of her constituents.

“The reason Bode has that phenomenal wheelchair is because of the Affordable Care Act,” she said.

Right now, all indications are that this Senate Healthcare Bill is not dead, just yet. It will most likely be modified and brought back up for debate at a later date.

President Trump spoke confidently about the Republican plan on Wednesday.

“The fact that this healthcare would be so good, would be far better than Obamacare and would be much less expensive for people, and actually mush less expensive far more for the country,” he said.

Surrounded by six doctor organizations all opposed to the bill, the president of the American Academy of Pediatrics disagrees with President Trump’s prediction.

“If enacted, this legislation would cause millions of people to lose their health coverage, including those with employee-sponsored insurance,” said Fernando Stein, M.D.