Report-It Photo Gallery: Wild Weather in Connecticut, June 27, 2017

"Fish eye shot of the incoming storm on June 27! From Danielson." (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ efaith.barlow@gmail.com)

"Tuesday storm from Thompson CT!"(Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ wsbarlow@gmail.com)

"Saw the beautiful double rainbow out my kitchen window in Woodmont area of Milford." (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ Kim)

"A beautiful rainbow at my sister's house in Milford yesterday evening!" (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ justella0322@gmail.com)

"Double rainbow in Short Beach on Tuesday @7:30 from my porch." (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ todd.clifford@yale.edu)

"I just wanted to share my pic of the rainbow yesterday down in Stony Creek, CT." (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ rabin_grier@yahoo.com)

"Double Rainbow after thunder on 6/27. House glowing."(Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ joannewhalen66@yahoo.com)

" This reminds me of the Ghostbusters movie....in Colchester last night! (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ Lisa J Hagd, ljablonski@snet.net)

"Full double rainbow over the Thimble Islands." (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ jfd0522@gmail.com)

"Rainbow in Branford across the river."(Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ Fejeslaura@gmail.com)

"After I went fishing in Baltic I snapped these pictures. Dark clouds are Baltic, sunny are Griswold." (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/Tom Niles)

"Clouds are Baltic. Sun is Griswold. I was fishing in Baltic." (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ Tom Niles)

"Rainbow over Center of Guilford." (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ tracy.salvo@yahoo.com)

"Photo I took of a double rainbow over the Long Island Sound, near Walnut Beach!!" (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ Jessalyn Camp)

"Crazy sky in Danielson tonight after the storm!" (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ zrandolph@live.com)

"Had some Mammatus clouds overhead while at the same time about 45 degrees to the East a Rainbow. Odd thing about the rainbow is the sky is light on one side of it and dark on the other. Weird weather." (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ Richard Carrozza)

"Beautiful sunset after the storm in Milford, CT."(Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ donaldvincelette@sbcglobal.net)

"Weather picture after the storm Wednesday evening." (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ mdauria4431@gmail.com)

"Hail in Thomaston yesterday."(Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ dbeaulieu@udrllc.net)

"Double rainbow in Milford" stretching over the water. (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ sgettings1@yahoo.com)

"Hail came down heavy during a thunder storm." (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ Sharon Perkins)

Rainbow arching over a CT town. (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ medusallc@hotmail.com)

Double rainbow in Hampton, CT at 8:10pm on June 27. (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ Rick Nichols)

"Weird clouds and a rainbow" in Wooster Square. (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ Bart Connors Szczarba)

Rainbow stretching over a Connecticut home. (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ medusallc@hotmail.com)

"Got this driving into work on 34 towards New Haven." (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ Matt Koziol, mattibi@sbcglobal.net)

"Cool stuff does happen in Branford." Like this beautiful rainbow!(Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ Jdietz30@yahoo.com)

"During the middle of a thunderstorm, a double rainbow, a once-in-a-lifetime event, appeared outside our window. I ran out in my bare feet while it was still drizzling to snap a photo of this rare beauty before it faded away." (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ Anna Jani)

"This pile of hail remains on our lawn chair here in Rocky Hill"(Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ Damorechef1@cox.net)

"North Branford Youth Basketball blessed with not one rainbow but a double rainbow! Just gorgeous!" (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ davet722@yahoo.com)

Rainbow over the beach in Southport. (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ sderosa2@yahoo.com)

"Beautiful rainbows at the beach in West Haven. Double rainbow... what a site." (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ bigdsp3507@yahoo.com)

Rainbow in Branford last night at 7:30pm. (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ Debbie Sorber)

"Double Rainbow over Bowtie Cinema in Trumbull, CT." (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ dgilbert05@snet.net)

"The beauty after a rain!"(Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ dearyfamily3@gmail.com)

"Double rainbow from the West Haven shoreline." (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ glenntuazon@att.net)

Image of a rainbow after the storm. (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ ozmitoct@aol.com)

"Rainbow over Woodmont Beach on June 27." (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ skittlez2679@gmail.com)

"Quarter-sized hail falling from passing storm. Photos taken at the UCONN Puppet Arts Complex on Depot Campus." (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ Gregory Maine and Mark Blashford)

"Jaggar and Maddox DeBenedet walked out of McDonald's in East Haven, CT and saw a simply beautiful double rainbow." (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ Nick Debenedet, nick63069@yahoo.com)

"Ominous sky view from our deck at Victoria Beach on Cosey Beach Ave, East Haven." (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ Patric Marchitto)

One angle of the double rainbow spotted by many. (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ Npapps@sbcglobal.net)

Another angle of the arching double rainbow. (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ LadyGirl77@aol.com)

"We saw this tonight in Milford!" (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ Lorrie Davies, gdw628@gmail.com)

"Beautiful rainbow right after the storm on West Haven Beach." (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ Debbie)

Double rainbow above the waters of West Haven. (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ ta.Tuazon@gmail.com)

Tiffany and her daughter, Summer, in front of a rainbow in Branford. (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ Tiffany Mackinnel, tpmackinnel@yahoo.com)

Rainbow in West Haven using the panoramic phone setting. (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ ta.Tuazon@gmail.com)

View of the double rainbow from East Haven. (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ Norton147@sbcglobal.net)

Collection of the hail from yesterday's storm that hit Meriden around 7pm. (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ Fred Bucchieri)

"Double rainbow over my barbershop in Milford. The Borough Barbershop, LLC." (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ boroughbarbershop@gmail.com)

"Rainbow over Short Beach Road in Branford." (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ madconsulting@snet.net)

"Double rainbow over our house in Branford (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ natedornfeld34@gmail.com)

"This beautiful double rainbow was at Cosey Beach in East Haven." (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ Brian Oneil, boneil01@snet.net)

Ominous clouds over Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford. (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ Dorothy Reiss, dorothy.reiss@icloud.com)

"Clouds during the thundershowers moving over the water at Jennings Beach in Fairfield." (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ marylmackenzie@gmail.com)

Rainbow arching over the sky at Burwell's Beach. (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ lasmullen@att.net)

Double rainbow lined the skies above West Haven High School. (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ Lisa, petra1954@aol.com)

Small rainbow in Vernon resident's backyard. (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ Christine Pender, cpender108@gmail.com)

"Double rainbows about one mile from Trumbull beach." (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ barbara.poole@snet.net)

"Collin in Vernon, CT" posing in front of accumulated hail after the storm. (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ Cera, cera2386@yahoo.com)

"A double rainbow at Stratford beach!" (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ jv1corvet@aol.com)

"Hail in Wallingford" gathered after the storm. (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ kyle7781@aol.com)

"Pea size hail" collected in Meriden. (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ Toni@toniv.com)

Dark clouds filling the sky. (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ purplepassion_63@yahoo.com)

"Quick thunderstorm with small hail ended in double rainbow over I84." (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ Bill Garms)

"Amazing Double Rainbow in Wolcott, CT. Right after heavy rain and hail!" (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ Rosann Michelle Lawson)

Cloud pattern at 6:10pm yesterday in Middletown. (Photo Courtesy: reportit@wtnh.com)

"Thunderstorm in Thompson" yesterday afternoon. (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ Laura Jean)

"From Long Beach in Lordship looking toward Fairfield." (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ gweeksie@gmail.com)

Hail in Meriden compared to the size of a penny. (Photo Courtesy: ReportIt/ mltommell@yahoo.com)