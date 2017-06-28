Report It Recap: June 28, 2017

(WTNH) — Tuesday can be summed up in two words: wild weather. It all started when those dark clouds began rolling in through parts of the state. Next, the skies opened up.

The sound of hail falling in areas like Wolcott were heard in different places across Connecticut. The rain was torrential at times, with one viewer sending in his drive through Southington.

The hail even piled up on many surfaces. Check out Doreen’s windshield in Thomaston! The size overall was pretty impressive.

In case you’re wondering, we saw hail because the atmosphere above Connecticut was unusually chilly. One viewer in Barkhamsted was able to remove the hail with a shovel.

After the stormy weather passed, we saw some light at the end of the tunnel, so to speak.

We got dozens of pictures of rainbows, and in some cases, we saw not one, but two, as did Tiffany and her daughter, Summer.

Thanks for sending in all of your pictures!