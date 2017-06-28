Therapy dogs to greet travelers at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — The next time you fly, you might notice some new greeters at the airport.

An Australian Shepherd named James and a German Shepherd named Raven are the new Bradley Buddies.

The two are therapy dogs whose owners volunteer their time to walk them around Bradley International Airport. The idea is to help reduce stress before folks board their flights.

“A lot of people come and pet the dogs and it makes them feel better,” explained Sally King of Bright Spot Therapy Dogs. “It makes the stress of waiting and the stress of traveling better.”

It’s just a pilot program at this point. The dogs have been coming a couple times each week for a couple of months.

Depending on how the program is received, it could become a long-term program at the airport.