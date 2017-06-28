Therapy dogs to greet travelers at Bradley International Airport

WTNH.com staff Published: Updated:
Passenger area at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks (file).

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — The next time you fly, you might notice some new greeters at the airport.

An Australian Shepherd named James and a German Shepherd named Raven are the new Bradley Buddies.

The two are therapy dogs whose owners volunteer their time to walk them around Bradley International Airport. The idea is to help reduce stress before folks board their flights.

“A lot of people come and pet the dogs and it makes them feel better,” explained Sally King of Bright Spot Therapy Dogs. “It makes the stress of waiting and the stress of traveling better.”

It’s just a pilot program at this point. The dogs have been coming a couple times each week for a couple of months.

Depending on how the program is received, it could become a long-term program at the airport.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s