TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Torrington Animal Control is looking for a horse who went missing on Wednesday.

Torrington Animal Control posted on their Facebook page that there is a missing horse named “Mike” in the Northfield area. They included two photos of Mike who is described as a senior, Chestnut horse. Mike is also partially blind.

Animal Control officials say that while Mike is friendly, he might be a little scared.

Anyone who sees the horse is asked to please call Curtiss at 860-417-7705.