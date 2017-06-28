Trump insists he’s engaged with health care bill

By Published:
Donald Trump, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski
President Donald Trump, center, speaks as he meets with Republican senators on health care in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, right, listen (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Republican legislation to repeal and replace the Obama health care law (all times local):

7:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump is taking issue with a New York Times story that portrays him as disengaged in the push for the Senate Republican health care bill.

Early Wednesday, Trump tweeted that “The failing @nytimes writes false story after false story about me.”

Trump added: “Some of the Fake News Media likes to say that I am not totally engaged in healthcare. Wrong, I know the subject well & want victory for U.S.”

The Times, in its Wednesday editions, said Trump was less involved in the press for the Senate bill than with the earlier House bill — making fewer phone calls to senators, for instance.

The newspaper said an unidentified senator who supports the bill left a meeting with Trump at the White House on Tuesday “with a sense that the president did not have a grasp of some basic elements of the Senate plan.”

__

4:19 a.m.

The Republican Party’s long-promised repeal of “Obamacare” stands in limbo after Senate GOP leaders, short of support, abruptly shelved a vote on legislation aimed at redeeming the pledge.

The surprise development leaves the legislation’s fate uncertain while raising new doubts about whether President Donald Trump will ever make good on his many promises to erase his predecessor’s signature legislative achievement.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell announced the delay Tuesday after it became clear the votes weren’t there to advance the legislation past key procedural hurdles.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

