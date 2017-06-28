TSA apologizes after posting picture with 15-pound lobster from Old Saybrook

Related Coverage Owner of Old Saybrook seafood market boiling mad about lobster picture

(WTNH) — Tensions are simmering down between the TSA and the owner of an Old Saybrook seafood market.

The TSA has apologized after taking this picture of a 15-pound lobster in a checked bag.

Agents say the picture was only meant to educate the public about travel tips. They say they post pictures of items that they find on a regular basis.

The TSA also says the lobster was not taken out just for the picture.

They took it out to screen the inside of the container it was in.

The owner of the seafood restaurant where the lobster was purchased has accepted the apology.