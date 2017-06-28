UConn Board of Trustees Chairman to depart position

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The UConn Board of Trustees will be getting a new chairman.

Governor Dannel Malloy announced on Tuesday that Lawrence D. McHugh, Chairman of the UConn Board of Trustees, will not serve another term after his current six-year term ends this summer.

At the request of Governor Malloy, McHugh has agreed to continue serving in the role until a successor is nominated.

McHugh was originally appointed chairman in 2009 by Governor M. Jodi Rell to complete the unexpired term of the previous chair, John Rowe. In 2011, Governor Malloy nominated McHugh for a full six-year term.

“Under Larry’s steady leadership, UConn has solidified its reputation as a world-class institution of higher education,” Governor Malloy said. “His tenure will not soon be forgotten and includes historic investments that have led to increased student enrollment and a more competitive and diverse student body – making us all proud of our flagship university and its branches. I wish Larry the best in his next endeavor and thank him for his service to UConn and the State of Connecticut. I have no doubt that the incredible progress accomplished by the Board of Trustees will continue.”

Governor Malloy will announce a successor in the coming weeks.