Utah police officer serenades elderly, blind woman

(WTNH) — It’s the serenade that’s sure to make your day.

Police body cam video captures a Utah police officer serenading an elderly, blind woman after she asked him to sing.

“You are my sunshine,” sang the officer.

That officer was sent to help the woman with her microwave. It wouldn’t stop beeping.

An oven fire recently destroyed her kitchen and she didn’t want another fire.

Before leaving, he asked if he could help her with anything else.

She asked if he could sing. He didn’t want to because he said he’s a bad singer, but he said he couldn’t say no to her.

