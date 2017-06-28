Wallingford police arrest 5 people involved in credit card thefts

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wallingford police have arrested five suspects they say stole credit cards from Walmart.

On Tuesday, around 5:30 p.m. Wallingford police officers saw two suspects make a suspicious purchase at the Walmart on North Colony Road.

Officers then saw the two enter a 201 Ford pickup truck that was later discovered as reported stolen. Officers stopped the vehicle on North Plains Industrial Road and found five people in the truck.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that approximately $350.00 in merchandise purchased at Walmart was done with credit cards that had been stolen earlier in the night.

Ryan Yother of Prospect, Dyshawn Saunders of Waterbury, Janeice Trent of Waterbury, Jerome Rogers of Waterbury, and Kevin Stevenson of Waterbury are now facing multiple charges.