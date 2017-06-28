What’s Brewing: interview honesty, free flights, and SNL comeback

(WTNH)-Honesty is the best job interview policy. According to a new study, being honest in your job interview gives you a better chance of actually getting hired.Researchers found that people who bring up their flaws in job interviews are more likely to be successful, because it makes them stand out from the competition. On the other hand, job candidates who try to portray a perfect version of themselves come across as inauthentic and are less likely to be chosen.

A baby who who started to be born on a Spirit Airlines flight got a pretty big perk from the airline. Cristina Penton was 36 weeks pregnant when she was on a Spirit flight from Fort Lauderdale to Pheonix. About 15 minutes into the flight, she began to have contractions. The plane was diverted to New Orleans and baby Christoph was born four weeks early. Spirit Airlines has given Christoph and a friend free flights on his birthday for the rest of his life!

The ocean has a new seal in its waters. Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Clinic released “Clover” back into the wild yesterday at Blue Shutters Beach in Charlestown, Rhode Island. Clover was found stranded off of Long Island back in March when she was just a pup. She took her time heading into the surf but eventually made her way past the breakers and out to sea.

A new island has formed off North Carolina. It’s a mile long, about 300-yards wide, and appeared off the tip of Cape Point near the Cape Hatteras lighthouse. Officials say the current around it is very strong and sharks have been spotted near it, so visitors should not try to walk or swim to it. But, the new island is a great place for seashells. Some are even calling it “shelly island.”

Attention Saturday Night Live fans. Alec Baldwin says he’ll be back this fall and so will his famous Donald Trump impersonations. He says it may not be as often as this past season. By the way, Baldwin has hosted S-N-L a record 17 times so far.