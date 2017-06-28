Woman arrested in Milford after her 3-year-old is found wandering on beach

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford Police have arrested a woman who they say let her 3-year-old child wander alone on the beach.

According to investigators, they received a report on Saturday at Woodmont Beach that a woman was allowing her child to roam the beach unsupervised. When police asked 39-year-old Heather Wasilewski of East Longmeadow, MA, about the situation, she told officers the other adults on the beach (who she did not know) were fine watching her child as she was about 100 yards away.

Witnesses say they observed the Wasilewski drinking an alcoholic beverage as the child was alone. Wasilewski is charged with risk of injury to a minor, and due in court on July 18.