Woman charged with negligent homicide in fatal crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut have charged a driver with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle in a Hartford crash that killed her passenger.

The Hartford Courant reports (http://cour.at/2snmihf ) that 40-year-old Sillin Buckham was arrested on a warrant on Tuesday.

Police say Buckham was behind the wheel of a Honda Accord on May 25 when she tried to turn left and collided with another vehicle.

Police say Buckham and 43-year-old Durie Hemans, of Windsor, were both injured. Hemans later died at the hospital.

The occupants of the other vehicle weren’t badly hurt.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Buckham.