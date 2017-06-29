4thCast looking good for Connecticut

Independence Day is still five days away, but we are fairly confident that the weather will cooperate for outdoor activities and fireworks displays in Connecticut on the 4th of July. Very muggy and warm weather will give way to lower humidity by Monday, and fine weather will last through at least Tuesday.

The weekend may be unsettled at times, with some mist/clouds early Saturday giving way to a blend of sun and clouds in the afternoon. We’ll be watching the radar for scattered showers/storms late Saturday afternoon and evening – especially in western Connecticut. More showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday night and Sunday morning as a cold front passes. We’ll enjoy some warm sunshine Sunday afternoon. It turns less humid with plenty of sun on Monday.

The 4th should be a nice and seasonable day without too much humidity. Expect highs in the 80s with mostly sunny skies. If that holds, it will be perfect for the beach, pool, boat, parades, cookouts, and fireworks displays in the evening.

