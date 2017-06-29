Aetna to move Connecticut headquarters to New York City

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Aetna will move its headquarters from Connecticut to New York City in 2018.

The company announced on Thursday that Aetna is moving its Hartford headquarters to New York City in late 2018. They say the move will have minimal impact on their Connecticut based associates.

Aetna added that this move is an important step for the company.

Aetna Chairman and CEO Mark T. Bertolini released a statement that reads:

New York City is a knowledge economy hub, and a driver of the innovations that will play a significant part in our ongoing transformation. Many of the roles in our new office will be filled by innovators from the area’s deep talent pool, which will be an invaluable resource as we consider additional investments in the city going forward. I thank Gov. Cuomo and his team for their partnership throughout this process, and look forward to working closely with Mayor de Blasio as we build on our role as a responsible corporate citizen.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also commented by saying:

New York City is where talent and technology come together. We’ve never been stronger, and that’s why companies like Aetna and their workers want to be here. We’re proud to support its move to the city.”