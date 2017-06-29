Aetna’s corporate departure raises questions for big Connecticut businesses

By Published:
(AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Aetna’s announcement Thursday that they will move their corporate headquarters from Hartford to New York City, and General Electric‘s move last year to Boston has many people asking questions about the future of big business in Connecticut.

The majority of Aetna’s jobs are staying in Connecticut, but News 8 spoke with Eric Chen, Professor of Business at the University of Saint Joseph about Thursday’s announcement. He says he understands the move Aetna is making; and it is a psychological blow to Connecticut and Hartford. Despite that, he says he doesn’t think financially it will be that bad.

This is going to hurt in the short term a lot of these high paying jobs are going to New York City but I’m not really all that sure that they will leave the state of Connecticut, because once you go to New York now you have to pay the New York City Taxes.”

So all the company headquarters may relocate to New York City, many of those 200 employees with the big salaries may stay in Connecticut after all.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s