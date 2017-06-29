Aetna’s corporate departure raises questions for big Connecticut businesses

Related Coverage Aetna to move Connecticut headquarters to New York City

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Aetna’s announcement Thursday that they will move their corporate headquarters from Hartford to New York City, and General Electric‘s move last year to Boston has many people asking questions about the future of big business in Connecticut.

The majority of Aetna’s jobs are staying in Connecticut, but News 8 spoke with Eric Chen, Professor of Business at the University of Saint Joseph about Thursday’s announcement. He says he understands the move Aetna is making; and it is a psychological blow to Connecticut and Hartford. Despite that, he says he doesn’t think financially it will be that bad.

This is going to hurt in the short term a lot of these high paying jobs are going to New York City but I’m not really all that sure that they will leave the state of Connecticut, because once you go to New York now you have to pay the New York City Taxes.”

So all the company headquarters may relocate to New York City, many of those 200 employees with the big salaries may stay in Connecticut after all.