Beardsley Zoo says lynx kittens are girls

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Beardsley Zoo celebrated their new Canada lynx kittens born in April with a “gender announcement” on Thursday. The two kittens are both girls.

The kittens also have new names: Penny and Ruby. The lynx were named by Spencer and Wesley Elkind of Greenwich, after winning the opportunity to choose what to call the kittens. Spencer, age 12, and Wesley, age 11, said the names have a special meaning, and added, “We chose Penny and Ruby because they’re our favorite cats at our house. We love them so much, and know visitors at the Zoo will love the lynx kittens, too.”

Zoo Director Gregg Dancho said, “The kittens have been out in the exhibit several times, but their mother makes the final decision about when they appear. Our focus on animal welfare leaves the choice with the lynx mother. She always knows what’s best for her offspring.”

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo is open daily from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Adult admission (ages 12 & older) is $15.00, children (ages 3 -11) is $12.00, senior admission (62 and older) is just $11.00, and children under 3 years old are free. Zoo members also are admitted free. Parking at the zoo is free of charge.

