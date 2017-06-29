Connecticut-based bridal shop opens at Shops at Yale in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Shops at Yale in New Haven will now be home to a Connecticut-based bridal shop.

Modern Trousseau’s bridal shop is located in the upper level of 1020 Chapel Street, right above Raggs Fashions for Men & Women and Arethusa Farm Dairy.

Modern Trousseau has been designing and hand-making wedding gowns out of a studio in Woodbridge since 2006. The store says they offer superior customer service, unique luxurious fabrics and industry trending designs.

The store says Australian-born designer and owner Callie Tein creates distinctive designs and romantic creations at Modern Trousseau.

According to Modern Trousseau, they really try to customize their dresses for each bride. “From start to finish, every aspect of the Modern Trousseau experience is catered to the personal preferences of the bride. Each design is modified to suit a bride’s style, as to ensure an individualized and one-of-a-kind wedding dress. Modern Trousseau offers a range of custom selections to choose from, including color accents, trimmings, skirt shapes and strap selections, along with the ability to mix and match styles,” they say.

Modern Trousseau chose New Haven to open their sixth boutique due to the high demand they have been receiving from Connecticut brides. Additional boutiques can be found in Manhattan, Charleston, Nashville, Savannah and Louisville.

Connecticut has been Modern Trousseau’s home base from the start. New Haven was a natural choice for the location of our newest flagship boutique. We are thrilled to be able to dress a client we know so well — the Connecticut bride,” said Hayley Segar, the Regional Sales Coordinator.

“We are excited to welcome local Connecticut entrepreneur, Callie Tein to New Haven. Modern Trousseau will continue to add to the vibrancy and unique mix of retail in downtown New Haven,” said Lauren Zucker, Yale University’s Associate Vice President for New Haven Affairs and University Properties.

Mayor Toni Harp attended the bridal shop’s ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening. The grand opening celebration featured champagne and hor d’oeuvres.