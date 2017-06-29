Connecticut Democrats say they have a budget plan that will pass

By Published: Updated:
- FILE - State Capitol building in Hartford. (WTNH / Noelle Gardner)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As the deadline for a State Budget quickly approaches, Democratic lawmakers say they have a 2-year budget plan they think can pass.

One of the main facets of the new Democratic plan is an increase to the State Sales Tax to 6.99%. The legislature would be unable to finish the new 2-year budget plain until sometime next month. The target date for passage would be July 18th.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s