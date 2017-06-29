Connecticut Democrats say they have a budget plan that will pass

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As the deadline for a State Budget quickly approaches, Democratic lawmakers say they have a 2-year budget plan they think can pass.

One of the main facets of the new Democratic plan is an increase to the State Sales Tax to 6.99%. The legislature would be unable to finish the new 2-year budget plain until sometime next month. The target date for passage would be July 18th.

No action on “mini budget” would mean judges get pay raise and school kids’ summer jobs get the ax — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) June 29, 2017

CT judges make between $167,600 and $185,600 and are slated for 3% raise July 1st — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) June 29, 2017

If judges’ pay raise goes into effect, judges can retire at higher rate and state would be on the hook for higher pension payments — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) June 29, 2017

