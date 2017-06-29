Cruisin’ Connecticut – Ice Cream Week: Mystic Drawbridge Ice Cream

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — This week we’re celebrating “Ice Cream Week,” along the Connecticut Ice Cream Trail. We stopped by Mystic Drawbridge Ice Cream in Mystic, CT.

Cheryl Robdau started the ice cream shop 25 years ago:

I went to culinary school at Johnson and Whales, and traveled all over the world seeking the best ice cream flavors. I said that I have to make my own ice cream, and this building was available so it made sense!

Funny enough, the building she is in today was an ice cream store since the 1800s.

Robdau and her team really focus on making everything homemade. It’s labor intensive – every year, they serve up enough ice cream to fill up an above ground swimming pool.

Mystic Mud is the most popular flavor. Robdau used to take crumbs from her fresh cookies, and throw them into chocolate ice cream, with an assortment of other treats. The hodgepodge of goodness was named Mystic Mud, and you never know what’s really going to be in it.

For Robdau, running the shop goes beyond just making ice cream:

I’ve hired a lot of kids from the age of 16 on, and now they come in and bring there children in. They tell me this is the best job they’ve ever had. That makes me feel great – that it’s become part of their family’s tradition.

You can visit the Mystic Drawbridge Ice Cream: 2 W Main St, Mystic, CT 06355

