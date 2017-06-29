Daughter of New Haven road rage victim speaks out

Related Coverage Man dragged from car and beaten in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a brutal beating. A case of road rage gone terribly wrong. On Tuesday night, 53-year-old Hartley Blackwood was driving home from his job as a CT Transit worker when he was attacked at the intersection of Ella T. Grasso Boulevard and Elm Street.

“It’s just a senseless act. He just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Kadeshia Blackwood, his daughter.

Witnesses say Blackwood was driving south on the Boulevard. Kadeshia says her dad had been stopped at a red light, but when it turned green, he proceeded to move forward. That’s when he saw a woman in front of his car.

“The light turned green and he took his foot off the brake and it probably rolled a little, but once you see somebody you press back down,” said Kadeshia.

Witnesses confirmed to police that Blackwood had the green light and said two men had been crossing with the woman. One of the man approached Blackwood’s car.

“One male from the passenger side was like ‘hey, you hit my girlfriend,” said Kadeshia.

That’s when witnesses say the man began punching Blackwood and dragged him from the car. In the video, Blackwood can be seen laying on the ground, the man repeatedly punching him as two other males join in. On Thursday, his daughter said he is recovering at home. The family insists their father did not hit anyone with the car.

“Where’s she? Why is she not in the hospital? Why is she doesn’t have a police report?” said Kadeshia.

On Thursday the hope is someone will come forward and identify the suspects and police can make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“We’re pressing full charges. So the assault, breach of peace, all that, we’re trying to go full throttle with it because it’s uncalled for and it could have turned into something really detrimental,” said Kadeshia.

Police have not made any arrests, but witnesses have photos of the suspects and are cooperating with police.