Disregard in Waterbury Hospital emergency room leads to patient’s death

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Abip Sadiku arrived at the Waterbury Hospital Emergency Room in August 2016, reporting a “10 out of 10” severe pain and pressure ranging from his abdomen through to his neck.

Records show that hospital doctors did not see or treat Mr. Sadiku after several family members claim to have begged for medical attention. According to family members, Sadiku himself told staff members that he would die if he was not seen. In response to the pleas, a nurse gave Mr. Sadiku a Maalox cocktail and prescribed medication without doctor authorization. This sort of action violates Connecticut law and public health regulations.

Three hours after his arrival at the emergency room, Sadiku reportedly told his wife that the pain was intolerable. He then collapsed face first in the hospital hallway in full cardiac arrest. He was incubated and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was performed, but he never woke up.

Autopsy results showed Mr. Sadiku died due to aortic dissection, a treatable condition.

His condition, supplemented with his very high blood pressure at the time, are signs of aortic dissection, which can lead to a ruptured artery.

Mrs. Sadiku’s attorney, Joel T. Faxon of Faxon Law Group, stated, “According to the hospital’s own protocols, a doctor was required to see Mr. Sadiku within five minutes of his arrival, but he was not seen even once over the course of three hours. It’s disgusting in this day and age that a sick patient does what he’s supposed to do and appears at the emergency department only to be totally ignored.”

After Mr. Sadiku’s death, the Department of Public Health sanctioned Waterbury Hospital for policy violations.

Waterbury Hospital said in a statement, “Waterbury Hospital is committed to providing safe, high-quality care to all of our patients, in all areas of the hospital. Patient privacy laws prevent us from commenting on specific patient cases and we do not comment on pending litigation.”