Eli’s 5th Annual Home Brew Contest

(WTNH)-Do you like to brew your own beer? Well this contest is for you. Eli’s 5th annual home brew contest is on! Mark and Tess Szamatulski, owners of Veracious Brewing Company, stopped by Ct Style to talk about how to brew your own beer and explained how to enter the home brew contest. The Szamatulski’s have owned and operated a home brew and wine making supply store, Maltose Express for 24 years. In June of 2015 they opened Veracious Brewing Company with the goal to brew world class beers for local people. The name Veracious refers to the brewery’s mission to produce honest, well-crafted beers made with quality ingredients.

Beer entries have to be submitted by July 22nd. The contest and event will be on Wednesday, August 23rd at Eli’s on Whitney. For more information, click here.

 

