Family-owned bait and tackle shop open for 58 years

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– A.W. Marina is a family-owned bait and tackle store that has served the New London community since 1959.

The shop remains in its original building, near the Green Harbor area, and attracts new and old customers alike.

Shop owner Karen Westerberg shared the sentiments of owning such a long established business. “You kind of forget how long you’re here until somebody comes in and says ‘I remember coming here when I was a kid in the 70s or the 80s’ and they say it’s kind of nice that you guys are still here,” she recounted.

Karen fell in love with fishing when she returned to A.W. Marina to help with work once her mother became sick. She shared that the sport is a “kindred spirit” and is accompanied by causal conversation and genuine support.

“I just loved the whole idea of dropping a line, trying my luck and getting a fish,” she said.

The shop hosts a tournament called the Rootin’-Tootin’ Flunke’n Showdown throughout the summer, where proceeds from the event benefit the Shoreline Soup Kitchen. The tournament is sponsored by the son of Douglas Thurston, who was an avid fisherman.

Karen described the event as “just having fun.”